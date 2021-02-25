WTC final scenarios: England knocked out, India closes in on final berth

India's 10-wicket win in Ahmedabad means England is now out of contention for a place in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's.

With India 2-1 ahead in the four-match series, Virat Kohli's men have moved one step closer to the WTC final. India will be through if it wins 2-1 or 3-1. It can't afford to lose the next Test in Ahmedabad.

Indis The WTC playing conditions states: "If a match is abandoned and the pitch and/or outfield is ultimately rated as 'Unfit' under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, points for that match shall be distributed on the basis that the visiting team won the match and the home team lost the match. Any abandoned match will be classified as a drawn match for statistical purposes."

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Ashwin, Axar star as India beats England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead

England needed to win both the remaining Tests to make the final. So, a defeat on Thursday brought the curtains down on its WTC campaign. For Australia to finish ahead of both India and England, the series should finish in a 2-2 draw.

New Zealand has already qualified.