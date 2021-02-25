IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Rahane to resume at 99/3; India aims big lead vs Root's England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's highlights of Day 2 of the third Test between India and England from the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SCORECARD

How Day 1 Unfolded:

Axar Patel's six-wicket haul and R. Ashwin’s three trigger a collapse that sees Root’s men crash from 74 for two to 112 all out; home side loses Kohli in the day’s last over, finishes on 99 for three. Read the full report - Rohit fifty drives India after Axar's 6 for 38

Numbers Game -

Records to watch out for

Rohit Sharma needs 53 runs more to become the second Indian to 1000 Test runs in the World Test Championship. The Indian opener could also become the fastest Asian opener to 1000 Test runs if he adds 53 to his tally.

Day 1

Axar Patel’s bowling figures of 6/38 are his best bowling figures and second best by a spinner in day night Test match.

Lowest Totals for England vs India in Test Cricket :

101 at The Oval, 1971

102 at Mumbai, 1979/80

102 at Leeds, 1986

112 at Ahmedabad, 2021

128 at Leeds, 1986 112 – Runs total by England is the second ever lowest total by a team against India in India in the first innings of a Test match.



What They Said

“It’s very frustrating. We're behind the game and we wanted those little 50-50 situations to go our way. That’s the way it goes sometimes. It’s certainly not our day. It does not help our chances," Zak Crawley on umpiring decisions that went against England on Day 1.

“Since the ball was skidding, you prefer bowling wicket-to-wicket because if the batsman tends to play on the backfoot, you have a good chance of getting an lbw or bowled. I was discussing the same with Ash that the ball wasn’t turning a lot so we planned to bowl wicket-to-wicket,” Axar Patel on his bowling plans on Day 1.

England (Playing XI): Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah



PITCH UPDATE: The pitch looks dry. We do see some cracks. The soil has come from Mumbai and is red in colour. The pace will be a little quicker compared to Chennai, feel the experts.