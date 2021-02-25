IND vs ENG: Axar Patel takes 10 wickets in only his second Test

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who bagged 10 wickets in only his second Test, became the second spinner after R. Ashwin to take a wicket off the first ball of the innings in this series. He clean bowled England's Zak Crawley on Thursday. A ball later, Patel castled Jonny Bairstow as England lost two wickets for nought. Earlier in the series, Ashwin had Rory Burns caught at slip off the first ball of the innings in the first Test in Chennai.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Ashwin picks 400th Test wicket; England loses seven wickets

Patel then accounted for Dom Sibley and Joe Root for his maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests. He had starred on Test debut with a five-wicket haul in Chennai and picked up 6 for 38 in the first innings in Ahmedabad.

Patel also became the third bowler ever to pick up 10 wickets in a D/N game. Only West Indies' Devendra Bishoo and Australia's Pat Cummins have done it before.