IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 11,000 international runs as opener

Rohit Sharma completed 11,000 international runs as opener across formats during India's second innings in the fourth Test against England at the Oval on Saturday.

Rohit became the second-fastest batsman to reach the landmark in 246 innings behind Sachin Tendulkar who crossed it in 241 innings.

Rohit was also the second quickest (219 innings) to the 10,000-run club as an opener behind Tendulkar (214 innings), breaching the mark during a T20I game against New Zealand in January 2020.



The 34-year-old possesses the highest average (49.31*) among all the openers to cross 11,000 runs in international cricket. Sanath Jayasuriya leads the all-time list with most runs at the top of the order with 19,298 runs in 563 innings.

In his prolific career as an opener, Rohit has scored 35 hundreds (4 - Tests, 4 - T20Is, 27 - ODIs) and 52 fifties (31 - ODIs, 17 - T20Is, 3 - Tests).

Rohit's first game as an opener came in a T20 World Cup fixture in 2009 against Bangladesh. His permanent raise to the top in limited-overs came in early 2013. Earlier on Day One of the fourth Test, Rohit had crossed 15,000 international runs - 12,500 of which came in 288 innings since 2013.

Rohit's opening career in Tests began during India's first World Test championship campaign where he finished as the leading opener in the world, finishing the cycle with 1094 runs in 19 innings comprising four centuries and two fifties.

A supreme striker of the ball, Rohit has smashed 364 sixes as an international opener - second only to Windies stalwart Chris Gayle who has launched 527 maximums.

