IND vs ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 15,000 international runs IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Rohit become the eighth Indian batsman to cross 15,000 international runs during India's second innings against England at Oval. Team Sportstar 03 September, 2021 22:49 IST Rohit Sharma crossed 15,000 international runs during India's second innings in the 4th Test against England at the Oval. - AP Team Sportstar 03 September, 2021 22:49 IST Rohit Sharma completed 15,000 international runs during India's second innings against England in the fourth Test at the Oval in London on Friday.FOLLOW LIVE - ENG v IND, 4th TEST, DAY 2Rohit joined an elite list as he became just the eighth batsman from India to cross the mark in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar leads the group, with 34,357 runs.Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, M. S. Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Azharuddin are the other Indians with 15,000 or more international runs. Overall, he is currently 39th in the list of leading run-getters across formats.The majority of Rohit's runs have been scored in ODIs. In 227 matches, he has scored 9,205 ODI runs. Read more stories on IND V ENG. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :