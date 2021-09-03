IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma completes 15,000 international runs

Rohit Sharma completed 15,000 international runs during India's second innings against England in the fourth Test at the Oval in London on Friday.

Rohit joined an elite list as he became just the eighth batsman from India to cross the mark in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar leads the group, with 34,357 runs.

Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, M. S. Dhoni, Virender Sehwag and Mohammed Azharuddin are the other Indians with 15,000 or more international runs. Overall, he is currently 39th in the list of leading run-getters across formats.

The majority of Rohit's runs have been scored in ODIs. In 227 matches, he has scored 9,205 ODI runs.