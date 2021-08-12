India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Rohit, Rahul to open as ENG elects to bowl first; Ishant replaces Thakur

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the second Test between India and England as action unfolds at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.



Here we go! India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to the middle. Root's men take their positions as well.

Session break-up (UK timinings)

Session 1: 11.15am-1.15pm. Lunch: 1.15pm-1.55pm Session 2: 1.55pm-3.55pm Tea: 3.55pm-4.15pm Session 3: 4.15pm-6.15pm 30 mins extra time



3:40PM IST: Big first session coming up. Both sides have stacked up their pacers and England will have a first crack with the Dukes. The players are up for the national anthems.

Toss: ENG wins the Toss, elects to bowl first

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson



Kohli: Same, we would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change. We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But this makes the most sense for us as a team. Everyone wants to contribute, it's about getting into the game as a batsman. We just need to get the job done, whoever it is, that's our main focus. Especially with crowds back in, it's a pleasure to be here. An honour to play in front of crowds for what should be a cracker.

Root: Going to bowl. Obviously a tinge of green but it's more the overhead conditions. Got three changes: Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, Ali for Lawrence. Do think it will spin at some point, it generally does here. Ali an experienced campaigner, offers us runs and wickets. Anderson went through all of the hurdles you have to jump when you think there could be something wrong. No issues there.

Toss Time.........

3:11PM IST: Toss to be held at 3:20PM. Match to begin at 3:45PM.

3:00 PM IST: The toss is delayed due to rain. Well, the covers are slowly coming off as well.

2:55PM IST: Bad news gushing in from the venue. Rain arrives again and the covers are being put back on. Argh.....

Exclusive London sights! - AP

2:50PM IST: Virat Kohli and his boys are going through a brief session of fielding practice and it's evidently a cloudy start at Lord's. Another update is that Jimmy Anderson is warming up with the rest of his team.

2:43PM IST: Win the toss and.....?

All set for a London classic. - BCCI

2:30PM IST: Numbers Game

Virat Kohli needs 125 runs to reach 23,000 int'l runs. He will become the fastest to reach the feat ahead of Sachin Tendulkar.

Joe Root needs 113 runs to become the 16th batsman to reach 9000 Test runs. Root needs 38 runs to become the second England batter to reach 2000 Test runs against India.

R Ashwin needs four wickets to surpass Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 Test wickets and become India's third-highest wicket-taker.

Ishant Sharma needs six more wickets to surpass Zaheer Khan (311).

Kohli needs 273 more to cross 1000 runs against England in England.

Rohit Sharma needs 204 runs to reach 15,000 int'l runs.



2:15PM IST: WEATHER: Overcast conditions linger on at Lord's. Hopefully, a dry spell is what we expect for the day.

Time (UK) 10:00am 12pm 01:00pm 03:00pm 05:00pm Chances of Rain 10% 10% 10% <5% <5%



2:14PM IST: Game ready.

@BCCI #LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WswFUVVtBc — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2021

2:05PM IST: UPDATE: Ollie Pope has been released from England’s Test squad at Lord’s to play for Surrey in the RL Cup.

1:30PM IST: India vs England at Lord's - numbers

Overall results:

England : 138MTs, 55 W, 32L, 51D

India: 18MTs, 2W, 12L, 4D



: 138MTs, 55 W, 32L, 51D 18MTs, 2W, 12L, 4D Highest Individual innings India: 184 by Vinoo Mankad 1952

England: 333 by Graham Gooch 1990



184 by Vinoo Mankad 1952 333 by Graham Gooch 1990 Best Bowling In An Innings India: 7-72 by Ishant Sharma 2014

England: 7-49 by Alec Bedser 1946

Highest Totals

India: 454 in 114.1 overs 1990

England: 653-4d in 162 overs 1990

Lowest Innings Totals India: 42 in 17 overs 1974

England: 134 in 61.1 overs 1936



1:11PM IST: About two hours away from another classic at Lord's. Can India revive the feat of 2014?

Preparations done ✅#TeamIndia geared up for the 2nd #ENGvIND Test at Lord's pic.twitter.com/hxptjoBbAG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

PREVIEW

After a near humdinger unravelling in the first Test of the second World Test Championship, India move into the iconic Lord's for a second shot to take the lead. England's lucky escape orchestrated by skipper Joe Root's stupendous hundred, meant rain was the eventual decider at Nottingham last week.

However, its already depleted squad has taken a further hit with the loss of Stuart Broad to injury and Jimmy Anderson's fitness remaining under a cloud for the clash at the 'home of cricket'.

India, on the other hand, have lesser yet substantial cracks to fill in. A misfiring middle-order has meant the onus of run-scoring and fortifying the innings has been left to the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul besides a few late cameos down the order.



The big three - Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - will be facing the heat even as the skipper seems to shrug off any major concerns. The trio's overseas run and collective run-scoring have been on a lull for over two years now, save the odd glimpses of their best.

Our correspondents Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally preview the second Test match between England and India, take a quick look at cricketing action around the world and discuss their Tokyo Olympics experience.





With a massive chance in the offing at Lord's to land a blow to Root's slackened squad, India will need Pujara, Kohli and Rahane to back up the dogged work of the openers. The host will be dangerous nevertheless in its backyard despite heavy reliance on Root for its batting strength.

Captains speak

Joe Root: As a squad, we are all desperate to see each other succeed. You see the guys put the work in time and time again. One thing you can never question about anyone in this team is their work ethic. I think everyone throws everything into their practice and does everything they can to make themselves better. Of course you want to see that materialise into results on the field and it can be quite tough at the top end of your sport. If that doesn't happen at a certain point we might have to look at making changes



Virat Kohli: Our basic focus is not to think of where the individuals are at the moment. Collectively how much strength they bring to the team is our focus. As a batting unit, we're looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we're in winning positions and someone is going to put their hand up every game. You have to understand as a side what is the best batting unit you can take on the park. The batting unit that played last game is definitely our strongest



SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Abhimanyu Easwaran England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dominic Bess, Ollie Pope, Haseeb Hameed



