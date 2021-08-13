India vs England 2nd Test LIVE Cricket Score, Day 2: IND eyes top start vs ENG at Lord's; Rahul aims for 150

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 2 of the second Test between India and England as action unfolds at Lord's Cricket Ground, London.



2:25PM IST: An hour and about from resumption with KL back at the crease. What a day it was for the Indian opener at Lord's on Thursday!

Scenes as @klrahul11 returns to the dressing room after his brilliant 1⃣2⃣7⃣* on Day 1 of the Lord's Test. #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vY8dN3lU0y — BCCI (@BCCI) August 13, 2021

Numbers game

Most Test hundreds by an Opener in SENA since 2000 (for non-SENA player): Chris Gayle - 6, KL Rahul - 3, Virender Sehwag - 3

Virender Sehwag - 3 KL Rahul became just the third Indian opener to score a hundred at Lord's after Vinoo Mankad (1952) and Ravi Shastri (1990).

Least runs scored in the last 10 Test innings (in the top-order) - 106: Jeet Raval, 108: Cheteshwar Pujara*

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered India's first 100-plus opening partnership in England since 2007.



Day 1 Review

A spectacle of the highest-order was on display at the iconic Lord's on Thursday with India suiting itself to a fine start courtesy the sheer brilliance of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma against the English seamers. The slope and the conditions were toppled and the home side skipper was left tattered as the Indian openers bid their eye in slowly before Rohit in particular unleashed his repertoire of strokes on the menacing Wood and a waning Curran in the second session.

India strode far ahead by then and Rohit who looked at his absolute best, was poised for the elusive overseas ton before a corker of equal verve and brilliance from the old fox Anderson cast his downfall at 83. Rahul, who maintained a monk-like approach at the other end, shifted gears almost instantly to wear down the bowlers.

READ: ENG vs IND, 2nd Test, Day One: K. L. Rahul, Rohit Sharma make it India's day at Lord's

Pujara's dismal showing continued and skipper Kohli worked hard to get his runs by which time Rahul had essayed a master-class on the off-side to carve out a stupendous hundred to etch his name in the famous Honours Board. Kohli's dismissal at the stoke of stumps meant England had a pint to rejoice.

With Rahul continuing his gritty balance between attack and defence, India is well placed to go past 350. Joe Root's lack of intent and bizarre bowling changes cost the side on day 1 and England will be wary of it as it hits the field on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID

Rohit Sharma: "At no given point, it looked like he (Rahul) was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans, and when you trust your plans, it works. I thought today was his day, and he made it count. Once you play and get the feel of the pitch and conditions, then maybe you can try and play some shots.We respect the conditions here, and it's also important to go out and implement plans. That is something we as a batting group have done reasonably well -- right from Australia tour to today."

India's KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at Lord's Cricket Ground on Day 1 of the second test against England - Action Images via Reuters

Ollie Robinson: “We planned to bowl a fourth or fifth stump line (to Kohli). Back of a length. Luckily, the plan worked. We toiled hard today against the batters, and credit to them, they played well. Getting him was huge and will give us momentum in the morning.”

Our correspondents Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya and Vijay Lokapally preview the second Test match between England and India, take a quick look at cricketing action around the world and discuss their Tokyo Olympics experience.



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson



