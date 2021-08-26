India vs England 3rd Test LIVE Score updates, Day 2: Root's ENG in lead vs Kohli's IND; First session start at 3:30PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage from Day 2 of the third Test between India and England as action unfurls at Headingley Stadium, Leeds.

2:33PM IST: Here's a look at some numbers from the Test.

Virat Kohli completes 50 innings without a century - his longest drought for the milestone in his career.

James Anderson is one wicket away from 400 Test wickets at home.

India registered its ninth lowest Test score and the third-lowest after electing to bat first.

Jasprit Bumrah needs five wickets to become the fastest Indian pacer to pick 100 Test wickets.

Ishant Sharma needs 1 wicket to become India's second leading pacer in Test history. He will go past Zaheer Khan's tally of 311 wickets.

Haseeb Hameed and Rory Burns' unbeaten partnership is now the highest opening stand for England since the retirement of Alastair Cook.



2:15PM IST: A sad news comes in from England as its former Test captain, Ted Dexter passes away at the age of 86 in Wolverhampton. RIP, Ted. Former England Test captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

Day 1 Review



There's something compelling about sport that forces one to stay grounded despite epoch-making highs. India's epic heist at Lord's was indeed a tale of great heroics, however, if Kohli's men thought they'd have it easy at a venue where it remained untested for 19 years, they'd got it all wrong.



A stunning comeback from the home side steered by a sizzling bowling performance after losing the toss was later backed up with a solid opening partnership. Anderson's riveting masterclass - shunning Rahul, Pujara and Kohli - displayed the grit with which England had approached the Test after stooping at Lord's.

A dream first day



Can you think of any better?



India's batters were on tenterhooks except Rohit who fell into a rut after losing partners at a constant rate. Skipper Kohli's century drought extended to 50 innings and it's perhaps time for the modern great to analyse the chinks in his batting. With a paltry total up front, Kohli would have hoped his seamers to return a blow of similar proportions.

READ: England vs India, 3rd Test Day 1: Host in charge at Leeds after dominant all-round show

However, a determined pair of Burns and Hameed were all set to blunt the new ball before raising the scoring rate at a decent pace. The surface did little to assist India's pacers and Kohli, the aggressor, naturally took a backseat.

Come Thursday, Root's men are all set to bat India out of the Test as move in with 10 wickets in hand alongside a comfortable lead to set the tone. Can India bounce back and pull certain rabbits out of the hat to script a return. Stay tuned!

2:00PM IST: #OTD in 2012 - Leading from the front with an unbeaten 111, Unmukt Chand joined Virat Kohli and Mohammad Kaif when his Indian side won the U19 World Cup, beating Australia by six wickets in the final.

Teams

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson



