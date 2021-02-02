India vs England: Archer backs ECB's resting and rotating policy

The Indian conditions aren’t new to Jofra Archer. A couple of years ago, the Barbadian travelled to this part of the world for the Indian Premier League and made an impact.

But when England takes on India for the first Test in Chennai, it will be the first time Archer will be featuring in a red ball fixture in the Indian conditions. While he is aware of the fact that it will be quite a challenge, Archer just wants to stick to his role.

“I have never played red ball here. White ball was a different dynamic, so can’t really compare,” Archer said in a media interaction on Tuesday.

While he still hasn’t had a look at the Chepauk wicket, the pace ace just wants to focus on the job in hand. “We have had bowling meetings; we will have more. Whatever plans we come up with, we will go wholeheartedly,” Archer, who admires Jasprit Bumrah for his consistency, said.

Ben Stokes and Archer were rested for the Test series against Sri Lanka, but even during the break, he was busy training just to ensure he is ready for the India tour.

Some of the former cricketers have lashed out at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for resting and rotating players for the important tour. But Archer backed the ECB, saying: “Anyone, that criticises it has never spent a week in a bubble or months I should say. One golfer left after four days, we have been in here for almost a year now, I think (it is vital) to get in and out, because at the end of the day, humans are social people and especially, if you haven’t (had) a great game or if you are not feeling good with your cricket, then there is no escape no way to go.”

“I think the ECB has made a really great (decision by rotating players) people. I was away for six weeks, Jos (Buttler) is done after this game for a little bit, Sam (Curran) is gone, also they are making a priority, everyone gets time away so we can come back refreshed and ready to go…”

This is going to be a busy year and Archer believes it is important to monitor workload. “It is going to be a very long year. We’ve got few series coming up and body management will be essential if you want to play most of everything. Managing the body will be important.”

The first Test in Chennai will also mark Joe Root’s 100th Test and Archer lauded the team captain. “His leadership has been very assuring, not just for me but for every single player in the team. He is a great man manager and a great person as well, so it’s no surprise that this is his 100th Test. He probably has another 70 left in him,” Archer stated.