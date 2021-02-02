New Zealand qualifies for World Test Championship final

New Zealand, on Tuesday, became the first side to qualify for the World Test Championship final, to be held at Lord's later this year.

This comes after Australia's tour of South Africa was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following extensive due diligence with medical experts, it has become clear that travelling from Australia to South Africa at this current time poses an unacceptable level of health and safety risk to our players, support staff and the community," CA's interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley said.

While New Zealand is through, Australia, India and England are the other sides in contention to make the World Test Championship final.