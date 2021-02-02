World Test Championship final: Qualification scenarios for India, England and Australia

With Australia’s Test tour of South Africa being postponed due to health concerns, New Zealand on Tuesday became the first team to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's later this year. Meanwhile, India, Australia and England are still in contention for a place in the WTC final. Here's what they need to do.

New Zealand qualifies for World Test Championship final

Australia's tour of South Africa postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

For India to qualify for WTC final, they need to beat England in the four-match Test series - starting in Chennai from February 5 - by any of the below mentioned margins:

IND 4-0 ENG

IND 3-0 ENG

IND 3-1 ENG

IND 2-0 ENG

IND 2-1 ENG

For England to qualify for WTC final, they need to beat India by any of the below mentioned margins:

ENG 4-0 IND

ENG 3-0 IND

ENG 3-1 IND

Any result other than the ones mentioned would see New Zealand playing Australia. However, the fact it had lost four WTC points for slow over-rate at MCG against India, makes it difficult for Tim Paine's men to qualify.