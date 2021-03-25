India vs England 2nd ODI: No. 1 spot at stake, pressure on tourists

Over the last two months, twice in as many formats has India come back with a bang to walk away with the series, first in Tests followed by T20Is. On Friday, India will have a chance to seal the ODI series and World champions England will be desperate to keep it alive.

England has plenty to ponder in terms of the availability of its key batsmen ahead of the game at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings are far from being a certainty for the must-win tie after injuries in the opening game. While Morgan batted despite splitting his webbing, Billings suffered a shoulder injury while fielding.

With England having a solitary specialist batsman in Liam Livingstone as back-up, the management might rope in at least one batsman with less than 100 per cent fitness for the crucial game.

READ| The story of two debutants starring Krunal Pandya, Prasidh Krishna

India, on the other hand, has plenty of options to replace injured Shreyas Iyer. Having suffered a shoulder injury on Tuesday, Shreyas is all but ruled of the Indian Premier League. An Indian team spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that Shreyas has been “ruled of the remainder of the series”.

India will thus have to decide whether to replace him with left-handed Rishabh Pant or hand Suryakumar Yadav an ODI debut. Both Pant and Surya have been in fine form and will be hoping to get some game-time.

Kuldeep Yadav, who spent most of the last four months on the bench, deserves to be given a longer rope. The chinaman may need some game time to rediscover the mojo.

READ| Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs England ODI series, doubtful for IPL 2021

For two years before the COVID-19 outbreak, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal had emerged as a lethal spin combination in white-ball cricket. But with Kuldeep losing zing – loss of confidence and loss of pace, something that works against a spinner in modern-day cricket – he has moved south in the preferred spinners’ list.

The second ODI could be a make-or-break opportunity for Kuldeep.

Ahead of the series, there were questions on the context of three one-dayers in a T20 World Cup year, but if India triumphs, it will snatch the No. 1 ODI ranking from England.

The teams (from):

INDIA: Virat Kohli (Capt.), Rohit Sharma (Vice-capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w.k.), KL Rahul (w.k.), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

ENGLAND: Eoin Morgan (Capt.), Jonny Bairstow (w.k.), Sam Billings (w.k.), Jos Buttler (w.k.), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

The match starts at 1.30 p.m.

Live on Star Sports