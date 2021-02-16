India vs England: Pujara, Pandya begin pink ball practice in Chennai

Team India has begun preparations for the day-night Test against England to be held in Ahmedabad from February 24. India's No. 3 Cheteshwar Pujara and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were busy taking on standby spin trio of Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem and K. Gowtham after India's 317-run win over England in the second Test here.

They spent approximately 45 minutes facing the pink ball, with batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R. Sridhar keeping a close watch. Pandya cut loose against the spinners, indulging in frequent big hits with the occasional cut shot and front-foot defence.

Pujara too stepped out to the spinners and played the sweep on a couple of occasions. He had a rather average outing against England in the second Test with scores of 21 and 7. Earlier, before the start of day four, Pandya engaged in strength and endurance exercises with the Chepauk crowd egging him on.

Video: Hardik Pandya and Cheteshwar Pujara facing standby bowlers Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem with the pink ball. Vikram Rathour and R Sridhar are overseeing the session.

Meanwhile, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for this Test, bowled on one of the practice pitches at full pace with the pink ball. Washington Sundar also had been practising with the pink ball on the sidelines of the second Test. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha also batted in the nets on Tuesday.

The third Test will be played at the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh spectators. Ahmedabad had last hosted international cricket in 2014 - when India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets.

"Ahmedabad is totally sold out for the day-night Test match because it's the first game there after a long period," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying by the host broadcaster. The Motera stadium is expected to have only 50 per cent capacity, like the M.A. Chidambaram stadium in Chennai for the second Test.