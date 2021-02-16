Kohli: India showed more application with bat in 'challenging' conditions

Virat Kohli lauded India's supreme batting effort against England under challenging conditions after his side drew level in the series with a thumping 317-run win in Chennai on Tuesday.

Kohli downplayed the effect of the toss and added that the batsmen did not crumble under pressure in the second Test. "The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat. We didn't panic out there looking at the turn and bounce. We know our bowlers would do the job for us if we put up the runs," Kohli said after India bowled out England for 164 in the second innings."

"The toss wouldn't have mattered much in this game to be honest, because if you looked at our second innings, we got 300 as well. It wasn't unfair if the toss went either way. Both teams should be in the game from the first session onwards, whether it is on spinning to seaming tracks, and that exactly was the case in this game," Kohli added.

'Knowledgeable Chennai crowd'

Kohli welcomed the return of the Chepauk crowd while admitting that the lack of fans affected the Indian side's intensity in the first Test. Kohli said: "It was a bit strange in the first game to be playing at home with empty stands. We were pretty flat on the first two days over there to be pretty honest, myself included, didn't pick up energy on the field. The crowds make a big difference, this game was an example of the grit and determination this side shows and the crowd is a big part of that. Chennai crowd are very intelligent, they understand their cricket really well."

Kohli also commended on Rishabh Pant's efforts to develop into the role as India's first-choice wicketkeeper. "Rishabh Pant has really worked hard in Australia, when he moves with the gloves you can see the difference in his reactions. He has shed a lot of weight and has worked hard on himself. We want him to keep improving as a keeper because we know the value he brings to the team," Kohli added.

The 32-year-old also praised left-arm spinner Axar Patel who was instrumental in England's second-innings as he became the ninth Indian to scalp a fifer on debut.

"It is a very, very special moment for Axar. He would've played the first game as well if he didn't have that niggle. Hope he builds on from here, he has an important couple of games ahead.

Kohli who was dismissed for a five ball duck in the first innings, resurrected India's batting in the second alongside Ravichandran Ashwin's ton with a half-century. "I take a lot of pride in improving myself and correcting my mistakes quickly. If I make an error, I make sure I iron it out in the next innings. Ashwin batted outstandingly well and that partnership between us was very crucial," he added.

The Indian captain was also wary of the potent English side ahead of the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad. "Ahmedabad is going to be challenging. This England side has quality players and we need to be on our 'A' game throughout," the skipper added.