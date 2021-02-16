Home Records IND vs ENG: Axar Patel becomes ninth India bowler to take fifer on Test debut India vs England, 2nd Test: Axar Patel has now registered the seventh-best figures of 5-60 for an India bowler on Test debut. Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 February, 2021 13:17 IST Axar Patel being congratulated by India skipper Virat Kohli after the spinner snapped up his fifer on Test debut on Tuesday. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 February, 2021 13:17 IST India all-rounder Axar Patel, on Tuesday, rounded off a dream debut as he went on to pocket a five-wicket haul against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.He is only the ninth Indian bowler to have reached the milestone, having picked up the prized scalps of Joe Root, Dominic Sibley, Ollie Pope, Olly Stone and Jack Leach.Axar has now registered the seventh-best figures of 5-60 for an India bowler on debut in red-ball internationals. Narendra Hirwani (8-61, 8-75), Ravichandran Ashwin (6-47), Syed Abid Ali (6-55), Dilip Doshi (6-103), and Mohammed Shami (5-47) are the others on this elite list.FOLLOW | IND vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India thumps England for 317-run win, second in WTC points table Axar, in a post-match interview, said the Chepauk track aided spinners. "It was a very good experience. Obviously, it feels good to pick up five wickets on debut. It gives me great confidence. There was a lot of help for the spinners, so it was important to bowl at the right speed. I was bowling stump-to-stump and waiting for errors from the batsmen," the 27-year-old said.The host won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos