Rishabh Pant earns praise from Rohit Sharma for ton under pressure

Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar seem to be making a habit of bailing India out of trouble with their contrasting styles. After the duo repeated their heroics to put India in a position of ascendancy, opening batsman Rohit Sharma has heaped praise on the left-handed batsmen, especially Pant.

“In my opinion, it was one of his finest knocks. It came under pressure as well. We weren’t in a good position when he came in to bat and we saw a few sides of his batting today. He was cautious at the beginning and then he flourished the he way know him and put the team in command,” Rohit said after the second day’s play.

“When they came inside during the tea break, the message was to both of them was first we need to get the lead and try and press from there. Once they did that, he played his natural game. Showed a lot of courage, which is fantastic.”

READ: Rishabh Pant's hundred puts India in control of fourth Test

Rohit, however, hoped that Pant will not be judged for an odd failure or a rash shot since he is an instinctive player.

“He has been given that freedom as well, which is really important. Pant seems to have the backing of the captain and the coach and the management, which is extremely important for a batsman. I am sure he will flourish,” Rohit said.

READ: Rishabh Pant scores third Test century, joins Adam Gilchrist in elite list

“He may give you those dismissals now and then but I don’t want anyone to make those opinions about the way he got out. He’s a kind of a guy who will play shots, who will get out but at the end of the day, we need such guys. We saw that in Australia as well and he has done it again today.”

Rohit acknowledged that the team management has been working with Pant on him backing his defence and assessing the situation of the game. “Pant has his own style of batting. Of course there have been messages from the team management as to he needs to be approaching his innings. But he has his own style, which is absolutely fine from our perspective as well because he seems to be getting the job done. You saw that today as well.”