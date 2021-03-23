Kohli second Indian after Tendulkar to cross 10,000 international runs at home

Virat Kohli on Tuesday became the second Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 10,000 international runs at home. He reached the landmark with a single off Tom Curran in the first ODI against England in Pune.

Kohli batted with aplomb, driving, cutting and pulling well. An imperious drive between extra-cover and mid-off for four was the highlight. He was eventually dismissed for 56.

India vs England Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: Kohli, Dhawan fifties guide IND past 150

Kohli, who had been struggling for runs until recently, regained his touch during the T20s against England. His partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings in the final T20 was instrumental in India winning the series 3-2. Kohli played anchor to bat through the innings and remained unbeaten on 80 off 52.