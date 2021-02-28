Ahmedabad pitch likely to be spin-friendly in fourth England Test

The colour of the ball will change from pink to red, but the nature of the Motera pitch for the last Test between India and England is set to be similar to the controversial strip for the third Test that finished in less than two days.

Sportstar understands Ashish Bhowmick, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief curator who has been overseeing the preparation of the pitch at the new stadium, is set to offer a spinning track yet again to suit the requirements of the Indian team.

According to a BCCI insider, despite the hullabaloo over the third Test pitch, India doesn’t want to “take any chance by offering a flatbed and risk its chances of progressing to the World Test Championship [final]”.

England captain Joe Root had said it was up to International Cricket Council to determine the quality of the Ahmedabad pitch, while the Indian camp defended the track to the hilt.

India will be out of the race for the WTC final only if it suffers a loss in the series-deciding rubber, starting March 4.