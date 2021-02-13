IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma smashes 7th Test century, breaks multiple records

India batsman Rohit Sharma, on Saturday, scored his seventh Test century off 130 balls in the second of four Tests against England at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



With four tons in the World Test Championship (WTC), Rohit has now scored the most hundreds by an Indian in the tournament. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is next on the list with three.

Additionally, Rohit has scored the most centuries by a Test opener since the beginning of WTC at the highest average of 64.00. He even crossed the 800-run mark in the tournament on day one of the Chepauk Test.

FOLLOW | IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit, Rahane march on as India moves towards 150

Even as the India batsmen struggled to get going on a track which has exhibited turn right from the first session of play, the 33-year-old from Nagpur has, thus far, looked to be in sublime touch.

200 sixes

Rohit, who had reached his fifty with a boundary off a full toss from Jack Leach, hit a six, a few minutes before he entered triple figures off Moeen Ali.

With that, Rohit also became the first India batsman to hit 200 sixes at home in international cricket. He is also the fastest to the mark in 123 innings, surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill's 161.