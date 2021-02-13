IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Kohli, India eye turnaround as England targets second win

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 2nd Test between India and England from the MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

Match Preview

Virat Kohli's invincible side finds itself in a rare spot in its den. With Joe Root's men dealing a massive body blow in the first Test, India was forced to recede to the drawing room and rewire on the chinks in the armoury.

Despite the extravagant batting lineup at its disposal, India came under the pump as England's plans hit the nail right from the Toss.

With the comeback of fans and a pitch finally being curated to suit its style, India may have caught hold of a certain momentum ahead of Saturday's first session. Add to that, England's decision to to rest veteran Jimmy Anderson and in-form offie Dom Bess while Jofra Archer is ruled to injury and Jos Buttler has flown back home.



India vs England, 2nd Test: Kohli & Co. eye redemption after sobering defeat

England has roped in Stuart Broad, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Ollie Stone into its 12-man squad ahead of the Test. Despite the spin all-rounder Moeen Ali making a return to the Test squad after two years, India would be wary of the threat that the 33-year-old may bring in on a turning track.

WATCH: CD Gopinath, the only surviving member of India's first-ever Test win in 1952 against England in Chennai, relives the historic moment.

In his last tour to India in 2016, Ali shone bright in a woeful tour for the visitor. In five Tests, Ali picked up 10 wickets while being England's second best bet with the bat with 381 runs including two hundreds to his name.