Ravindra Jadeja completes the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja becomes the fifth Indian to complete the double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test matches, on the third day of the first Test between England and India.

06 August, 2021 18:11 IST

Ravindra Jadeja became the fifth Indian to complete a double of 2,000 runs and 200 wickets on the third day of the first Test between England and India in Nottingham.

Jadeja needed 15 runs to reach 2,000 Test runs, and he got there in the first session of the day's play with an on-drive off seamer Sam Curran for four, in the 60th over of the innings. He already has 221 Test wickets in his career, at an average of 24.41.

Jadeja joins Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and R. Ashwin in the elite group. He is also the fifth fastest in Test cricket to achieve the feat, getting there in his 53rd Test.

Jadeja was picked ahead of R. Ashwin for this Test after India decided to opt for four fast bowlers and a spinner.