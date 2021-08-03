Kohli on Tokyo Olympics: We have been keenly watching and supporting our athletes

Just like the rest of the world, Indian cricketers - who are currently in England - have also been hooked to the Tokyo Olympics. According to captain Virat Kohli, the entire squad has been watching the quadrennial extravaganza together.

“We have all been keenly following. In Durham (last week) at breakfast, we had big screens and televisions which were always running all the Olympic events,” Kohli said.

“Especially our athletes when they were performing, we were all keenly watching. The whole country and all of us are super proud of our medal winners and also the people who have gone far into the competition, who might have not won medals, but who have competed and given their best. We are all proud of them as everyone else in the country is. We have been keenly watching and supporting them from here.”

While India begins the Test series in England on Wednesday, the hockey teams, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and the wrestling contingent will hope to end India’s Olympic campaign on a high.