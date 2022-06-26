IND vs IRE LIVE Score, First T20I: India up against Ireland at Dublin; Toss, Playing 11 updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the first T20I between India and Ireland from Dublin.

MATCH PREVIEW

India's dual team experiment is set to get a fresh story as the T20 side, led by Hardik Pandya, will play Ireland today at Dublin in the first of the two T20I matches between both.

The Indian side, coached by NCA chief VVS Laxman, should be expected to put in a strong show, despite the absence of most of their main stars, and preserve the all-win record India has against the Irish side in the format.

India's team selection would be a topic of conversation as many are expecting a debut to be handed out to the exciting young pacer, Umran Malik. Also in contention would be middle order batters Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi for a chance to out in a good show ahead of the T20 World Cup later on this year.

IND vs IRE SQUADS

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert



WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS IRELAND, 1ST T20I LIVE?