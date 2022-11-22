Cricket

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Live in India, online, TV

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 07:33 IST
India captain Hardik Pandya along with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy.

India captain Hardik Pandya along with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about the live streaming details, match timing and venue.

Live Streaming Details

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be played at McLean Park, Napier.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match can be watched on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik

