IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction, 2nd T20I: India v New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Here are the top fantasy picks, Dream11 prediction and probable playing XIs ahead of the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
29 January, 2023 12:18 IST
India captain Hardik Pandya during the first T20I against New Zealand.

India captain Hardik Pandya during the first T20I against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and New Zealand will face off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE SECOND T20I

After sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series, India faltered in the first T20 as the visitor beat the host by 21 runs. Hardik-led India will look to consolidate its batting. However, the batting line-up will mostly remain the same. The only expected change is the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal or Mukesh Kumar for Shivam Mavi.

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Blackcaps will be confident after thrashing India in the first T20I in Ranchi. It will mostly play the same team.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

IND VS NZ DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Shubman Gill, Surkyakumar Yadav (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell
All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell (vc), Washington Sundar
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav
Team Composition: NZ 6:5 IND Credits Left: 11.0

THE SQUADS

SQUADS
India  Squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister

