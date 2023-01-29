IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction, 2nd T20I: India v New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

India and New Zealand will face off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE SECOND T20I
After sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series, India faltered in the first T20 as the visitor beat the host by 21 runs. Hardik-led India will look to consolidate its batting. However, the batting line-up will mostly remain the same. The only expected change is the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal or Mukesh Kumar for Shivam Mavi.
India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.
The Blackcaps will be confident after thrashing India in the first T20I in Ranchi. It will mostly play the same team.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi