IND vs NZ Dream 11 prediction, 2nd T20I: India v New Zealand predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks, squads

India and New Zealand will face off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

IND VS NZ PREDICTED XI FOR THE SECOND T20I

After sweeping New Zealand 3-0 in the ODI series, India faltered in the first T20 as the visitor beat the host by 21 runs. Hardik-led India will look to consolidate its batting. However, the batting line-up will mostly remain the same. The only expected change is the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal or Mukesh Kumar for Shivam Mavi.

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi/Mukesh Kumar/Yuzvendra Chahal.

The Blackcaps will be confident after thrashing India in the first T20I in Ranchi. It will mostly play the same team.

New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

IND VS NZ DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway Batters: Shubman Gill, Surkyakumar Yadav (c), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell (vc), Washington Sundar Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav Team Composition: NZ 6:5 IND Credits Left: 11.0

THE SQUADS