Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the third T20I between India and New Zealand from Napier.
India skipper Hardik Pandya was happy to lose the toss as he wanted to bowl first. Tim Southee did raise some eyebrows after winning the toss and opting to bat first as with the rain around, the DLS will come into play.
Ajay Jadeja, who inspected the pitch reckons that the grass will assist the batsmen and that the pitch is not threatening and he describes the track as a ‘lawn’, suitable for the batsmen.
Well looking at the conditions, India has gone with just one spinner in Deepak Hooda and the all-rounder has done well to retain his spot with India looking to win the series 2-0.
We wanted to bowl first anyway, so we got what we wanted. I think the pitch will remain the same for the entire 40 overs, but with the grass on it, there could be some lateral movement for our pacers. We do keep the dimensions in mind, but we do the skill-set in our bowling line-up. We can’t think too much about the conditions. One change, Harshal comes in place of Washington Sundar
“We will bat. Looks like a pitch where we can put the runs on the board. We can’t really control the weather, but the history of this ground suggests good batting conditions. Our bowling the other night wasn’t the best, but credit to Sky. Mark Chapman comes in straightaway. You look back at places where we can improve as a team.”
New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson
India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
New Zealand wins toss, opts to bat first
The pitch has been under covers for the last couple of hours. It looks like a belter, it’s hard and not a lot of moisture. Side boundaries are really small. There is an even covering of grass, so the bounce could be spongy and that’ll help the spinners to grip. The captain winning the toss will want to chase
The toss is about to happen in five minutes from now and Anjum Chopra reckons the pitch is a belter.
The sun is out and the covers are slowly coming off. The toss is delayed and we might have a curtailed game if the toss doesn’t happen soon. We await for an official confirmation as when the toss will happen.
There is no rain at this moment and we will have an inspection shortly. The good news is that the sun is out and we should have the toss soon.
I am a batting all-rounder, so scoring runs is very important, but I’m working on my bowling as well and want to chip in whenever the team needs me. I have been playing as an all-rounder since my debut, I have worked hard on my bowling over the last 3 months, even when I’m not featuring in the team. I would like to bat at 5, we have a legend playing at 3 and I have to be realistic, I can’t get that spot (smiles). It’s a problem at times to adapt to batting at 5 or 6, but I have done that role as I am an utility player and need to play according to the situation of the game.
The toss has been delayed in Napier but the good news there is no rain at this moment. The pitch is under covers and the players are warming-up.
Good news folks! There is absolutely no rain at the moment and the players from both camps are out in the field going through their drills. We just have the toss in time. It’s a sand based outfield and Simon Doull informs that the drainage is excellent and that it’s dry. Let’s hope it stays this way.
Well it isn’t exactly peltying down in Napier but the conditions are not conducive for a game of cricket as there is a slight drizzle. The covers are firmly on and there is still good 20 minutes for the toss to happen. Fingers crossed.
Covers are on in Napier but the good news is it isn’t raining at the moment and going by the looks of it, we should have the toss on time.
New Zealand Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman/Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
India Predicted XI: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav/Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh/Umran Malik, Mohammad Siraj
India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee(c), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match in India?
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
Having taken a 1-0 series lead, India may be tempted to test its bench strength by picking Umran Malik and Sanju Samson in the third and final T20 against New Zealand. India was expected to try out a bunch of players after another World Cup debacle but if the team combination for the second T20 was any indication, the team seemed reluctant to start with a clean slate. If not for the individual brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav, India would have struggled to post 160 on Sunday and it would have been a grim reminder of its travails in the World Cup Down Under.
So far so good as it isn’t raining at the moment. But occasional showers are predicted as the evening progresses in Napier.