Deepak Hooda speaks about his approach

I am a batting all-rounder, so scoring runs is very important, but I’m working on my bowling as well and want to chip in whenever the team needs me. I have been playing as an all-rounder since my debut, I have worked hard on my bowling over the last 3 months, even when I’m not featuring in the team. I would like to bat at 5, we have a legend playing at 3 and I have to be realistic, I can’t get that spot (smiles). It’s a problem at times to adapt to batting at 5 or 6, but I have done that role as I am an utility player and need to play according to the situation of the game.