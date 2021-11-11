India vs New Zealand: No restriction on crowd attendance for Jaipur T20I

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is set to allow '100 per cent crowd' for the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 17.

While the spectators are expected to have taken at least one shot of vaccine, those who are not jabbed will have to carry a valid COVID negative test report which is not older than 48 hours from the start of the match.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium which has a capacity of 25000 is hosting an international game after eight years. There will be no entry into the stadium without masks.

A couple of weeks ago, Sportstar was the first publication to report about the BCCI planning to allow fans to the stadiums, with the Board president Sourav Ganguly stating that they were hopeful of having a 'full attendance'.