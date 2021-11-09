India vs New Zealand T20I series: Rohit Sharma to lead; Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel earn maiden call-up

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning on November 17. The senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the series and has included youngsters Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel in the squad.

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj.

More to follow...