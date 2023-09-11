Pakistan batter Agha Salman suffered a cut on his face after attempting a paddle-sweep off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.
After walking in at number five during Pakistan’s mammoth chase, Salman opted to take on the spinner without the helmet. Jadeja’s flatter delivery, the last of the 21st over, prompted a sweep from the Pakistan batter. However, he ended up getting a top-edge onto his face, with blood dripping from below his right eye.
IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, ASIA CUP 2023 SUPER 4
The injury caused a stoppage in play on the reserve day, with Salman being tended to by the physios. The 29-year-old underwent a concussion test and resumed batting with a helmet.
Salman was then trapped leg-before on 23 after attempting another sweep shot against Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan is chasing a record total against India after conceding the joint-highest score (356/2) in the ODI contests between the sides.
Latest on Sportstar
- Sweden’s Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super 4 Reserve Day: PAK 93/4 (23); Kuldeep dismisses Salman
- Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Agha Salman suffers face injury after attempting sweep without helmet
- LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant interested in joining Team USA at 2024 Paris Games: Reports
- ‘Coaches know what to expect,’ Deschamps on Flick’s sacking
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE