Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Agha Salman suffers face injury after attempting sweep without helmet

Pakistan batter Agha Salman suffered a cut on his face after attempting a paddle-sweep off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja on Monday.

Published : Sep 11, 2023 22:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul checks the face of Agha Salman after being hit by a ball.
KL Rahul checks the face of Agha Salman after being hit by a ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

KL Rahul checks the face of Agha Salman after being hit by a ball. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pakistan batter Agha Salman suffered a cut on his face after attempting a paddle-sweep off left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

After walking in at number five during Pakistan’s mammoth chase, Salman opted to take on the spinner without the helmet. Jadeja’s flatter delivery, the last of the 21st over, prompted a sweep from the Pakistan batter. However, he ended up getting a top-edge onto his face, with blood dripping from below his right eye.

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, ASIA CUP 2023 SUPER 4

The injury caused a stoppage in play on the reserve day, with Salman being tended to by the physios. The 29-year-old underwent a concussion test and resumed batting with a helmet.

Salman was then trapped leg-before on 23 after attempting another sweep shot against Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan is chasing a record total against India after conceding the joint-highest score (356/2) in the ODI contests between the sides.

