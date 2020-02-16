Cricket Cricket Women's T20 World Cup warm-up: India vs Pakistan abandoned without a ball bowled The 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Pakistan was abandoned without a ball bowled due to wet outfield in Brisbane, Australia. PTI Brisbane 16 February, 2020 14:16 IST India women lead Pakistan 4-1 ahead of the washed out T20 World Cup warm-up game. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Brisbane 16 February, 2020 14:16 IST India’s first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against arch-rival Pakistan was washed out here on Sunday without a ball being bowled, denting the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side’s last-minute preparations.Heavy downpour resulted in the match being called off without the toss being held at the Allan Border Field, days of the showpiece starting February 21.India will face West Indies in its second and final warm-up game here on February 18.The T20 World Cup will begin on February 21 with a mouth-watering contest between the Indian women and current champion and four-time winner Australia women in Sydney.Elsewhere, England defeated New Zealand by six wickets in Adelaide in its first official warm-up game.Australia’s preparations were also hampered as it was unable to play its warm-up match against the West Indies here on Saturday due to a wet outfield.Bangladesh’s match against World Cup debutants Thailand here was also called off. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos