Cricket India vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Rahul, Rahane to resume for India at 272/3

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of day three of the first Test between India and South Africa.

1:00pm IST: The sun's beating down at SuperSport Park today. KL Rahul and Rahane will hope to make merry in favourable conditions and push on a big first innings total against the Proteas. We're 30 minutes away from the start of Day 3.

A very good morning here in Centurion It's bright and sunny Updated Playing times for Day 3 1st session: 10:00 - 12:002nd session: 12:40 - 15:103rd session: 15:30 - 17:30 Overs for the day - 98 overs **All listed timings in SAST#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/fV49ITWx8c— BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Persistent rain washed out day two at Centurion. Intermittent showers through the morning and afternoon ensured there was no possibility of play

India XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa XI: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Toss: India wins toss, opts to bat

Kohli: We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3. Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket practice. Siraj, Shami, Bumrah, Ashwin and Thakur is the all-rounder.

Elgar: Nice and relaxed and looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant Test series. We had a good week's camp in Johannesburg. We are prepared as best as we could. Debutant in Marco Jansen. Tall left-arm bowler. Mulder as all-rounder. Kesh is our spinner. KG, Lungi and Marco are the pacers