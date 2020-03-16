From Kolkata to Cape Town: South Africa to reach home on Wednesday

After South Africa's tour of India was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, priority for the Proteas was to get home as soon as possible, especially with governments around the world setting travel sanctions in place to tackle the virus.

South Africa will arrive home early on Wednesday morning. The team was earlier in Lucknow before travelling to Kolkata. They will reach South Africa via Dubai. "The Cape Town based players and management staff will fly directly from Dubai, while the rest of the team will fly to Johannesburg before heading to their final destinations," said the team's media manager.

The first ODI in Dharamsala, last week, was washed out without a ball being bowled and later the BCCI called off the remainder of the series, saying it would work with Cricket South Africa to reschedule the ODI rubber.