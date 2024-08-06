MagazineBuy Print

SL vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads

SL vs IND: Here is how you can watch the third ODI match between India and Sri Lanka set to happen at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday, August 7.

Published : Aug 06, 2024 19:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli during a practice session at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.
infoIcon

India will take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the three-match series at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0 and will hope to win an ODI series against India after 27 years.

SL vs IND 3rd ODI Match Details:

When will SL vs IND 3rd ODI match take place?

The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place on Wednesday, August 7.

When will SL vs IND 3rd ODI match start?

The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for SL vs IND 3rd ODI match?

The toss for the 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Where will SL vs IND 3rd ODI match take place?

The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be held at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.  

How to watch SL vs IND 3rd ODI match live on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India will be telecast on the  Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the  Sony Liv app and website.

SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga

