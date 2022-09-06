India will take on Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four in Dubai on Tuesday.

India and Sri Lanka will meet for their 234th international cricket match across formats. India leads the head-to-head count with 132 wins while Sri Lanka has won 71 matches and drawn 17.

The Asia Cup too has witnessed some of the best contests between the sides over the course of 15 editions since 1984. Here is a look at the India-Sri Lanka records in Asia Cup history.

India vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup overall record

India and Sri Lanka first met in the Asia Cup during the inaugural edition in 1984 in Sharjah. India won the match by 10 wickets and also clinched the title. Sri Lanka’s first win over India came in the 1988 edition where it recorded a 17-run win in Dhaka.

India’s record in recent years holds in good stead ove Sri Lanka, having won three of their last five Asia Cup encounters.

IND vs SL in Asia Cup record: Matches Played - 20; India won - 10; Sri Lanka won - 10

⦿ Highest team total (India) vs Sri Lanka: 310/4, 2008

⦿ Highest team total (Sri Labka) vs India: 308/8, 2008

⦿ Lowest team total (India) vs Sri Lanka: 173 all out, 2008

⦿ Lowest team total (Sri Lanka) vs India: 96 all out, 1984

Most runs in India vs Sri Lanka matches in Asia Cup

⦿ Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 560 runs in 11 innings (HS: 130, 100s: 3, 50s: 1)

⦿ Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 486 runs in 11 innings (HS: 112*, 100s: 1, 50s: 4)

⦿ Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 394 runs in nine innings (HS: 103, 100s: 1, 50s: 4)

Most wickets in India vs Sri Lanka matches in Asia Cup