India vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Records, T20 stats, squads

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Here’s the head-to-head stats and records ahead of the Super Four IND vs SL match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 07:20 IST
Rohit Sharma’s India takes on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma’s India takes on Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four in Dubai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

India faces Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup  2022 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue have asserted their dominance in the shortest format against their Sri Lanka, winning 17 out of 25 T20Is.

Here is a look at their head-to-head stats:

India vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

Matches Played: 25; India won - 17; Sri Lanka won - 7; NR - 1

Last Meeting: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets (Dharamsala, 2022)

Highest Total (IND) vs SL: 260/5 (Indore, 2017)

Lowest Total (IND) vs SL: 81/8 (Colombo, 2021)

Highest Total (SL) vs IND: 215/5 (Nagpur, 2009)

Lowest Total (SL) vs IND: 82/10 (Visakhapatanam, 2016)

India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

Matches Played: 25; India won - 17; Sri Lanka won - 7; NR - 1

Last Meeting: Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets (Colombo, 2021)

Leading run-scorers in India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

India

  • ⦿ Shikhar Dhawan - 375 runs in 12 matches
  • ⦿ Virat Kohli - 339 runs in seven matches
  • ⦿ Rohit Sharma - 339 runs in 18 matches

Sri Lanka

  • ⦿ Dasun Shanaka - 273 runs in 18 matches
  • ⦿ Kumar Sangakkara - 235 runs in four matches
  • ⦿ Kusal Perera - 215 runs in nine matches

Leading wicket-takers in India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

India

  • ⦿ Yuzvendra Chahal - 17 wickets in nine matches
  • ⦿ R Ashwin - 13 wickets in six matches
  • ⦿ Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets in nine matches

Sri Lanka

  • ⦿ Dushmantha Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches
  • ⦿ Wanindu Hasaranga - 10 wickets in six matches
  • ⦿ Dasun Shanaka - 10 wickets in 18 matches
Squads
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

