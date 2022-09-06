India vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Records, T20 stats, squads

India faces Sri Lanka in a must-win Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue have asserted their dominance in the shortest format against their Sri Lanka, winning 17 out of 25 T20Is.

Here is a look at their head-to-head stats:

India vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

Matches Played: 25; India won - 17; Sri Lanka won - 7; NR - 1

Last Meeting: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets (Dharamsala, 2022)

Highest Total (IND) vs SL: 260/5 (Indore, 2017)

Lowest Total (IND) vs SL: 81/8 (Colombo, 2021)

Highest Total (SL) vs IND: 215/5 (Nagpur, 2009)

Lowest Total (SL) vs IND: 82/10 (Visakhapatanam, 2016)

India vs Sri Lanka in ODIs

Last Meeting: Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets (Colombo, 2021)

Leading run-scorers in India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

India

⦿ Shikhar Dhawan - 375 runs in 12 matches

Sri Lanka

⦿ Dasun Shanaka - 273 runs in 18 matches

Leading wicket-takers in India vs Sri Lanka T20Is

India

⦿ Yuzvendra Chahal - 17 wickets in nine matches

Sri Lanka

⦿ Dushmantha Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches

