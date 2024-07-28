MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SL, 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I: Find the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI, impact player options and squads for the India vs Sri Lanka second T20I on Sunday.

Published : Jul 28, 2024 08:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravi Bishnoi unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele.
India’s Ravi Bishnoi unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Ravi Bishnoi unsuccessfully appeals for the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis during the first Twenty20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele. | Photo Credit: AP

Sri Lanka will take on India in the second game of a three-match T20I series at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Sunday, looking to make a comeback after trailing 0-1 in the series.

The series will also embark on a new era in India’s T20I side with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the shortest format captain while Gautam Gambhir begins his stint as head coach.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

SRI LANKA: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

INDIA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for IND vs SL, first T20I.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Kusal Mendis, Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi
Team Composition: IND 8:3 SL | Credits Left: 7
SQUAD
SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe
INDIA: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

