IND vs SL, 2nd T20 Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Sri Lanka will take on India in the second game of a three-match T20I series at the Pallekele Cricket Stadium on Sunday, looking to make a comeback after trailing 0-1 in the series.

The series will also embark on a new era in India’s T20I side with Suryakumar Yadav taking over as the shortest format captain while Gautam Gambhir begins his stint as head coach.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

SRI LANKA: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

INDIA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for IND vs SL, first T20I.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Kusal Mendis, Rishabh Pant BATTERS Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka ALL-ROUNDERS Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Axar Patel BOWLERS Arshdeep Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravi Bishnoi Team Composition: IND 8:3 SL | Credits Left: 7