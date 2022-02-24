India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I: Rohit and Co. brace for Lankan challenge; Toss, Playing XI at 6:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka from the Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow.

...And the Men in Blue have arrived

The stage is set for a cracker of a contest in Lucknow

MATCH PREVIEW

In a format best suited for the underdogs, Sri Lanka has a reasonable chance of going one up against an Indian line-up that looks less formidable.

When the action in the three-match T20 series begins at the Ekana Stadium on Thursday, the visiting team will be looking to exploit India’s weakened batting potential in the absence of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant.

With Kohli and Pant rested, the non-availability of Yadav and Deepak Chahar due to injuries clearly places more responsibility on the batters.

For the Lankans, Wanindu Hasaranga failing the Covid test a second time this month is a big blow. Placed third in the ICC rankings for T20 bowlers, the leg-spinner tested positive on Wednesday, like on February 15, in Melbourne where he is in isolation. FULL PREVIEW

- Rakesh Rao

