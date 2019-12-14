India vs West Indies: Happy to know Bravo is available for selection, says Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said players shouldn't prioritise IPL and that his team is firmly focused on the three-match ODI series, starting in Chennai on Sunday.

"Yes, playing in the IPL augurs well financially and experience-wise, but it is not something which should be at the forefront of your minds to succeed," Pollard said during an interaction here at Chepauk.

On a mission

Pollard emphasised that his team is on a 'mission' to do better in the ODIs. "We have a clear plan on how to approach 50-over cricket. There is a process and it is something we are going through. The results might not show straight away but the process is important," he said.

West Indies beat Afghanistan 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series but Pollard is wary of the challenge India poses. "The Afghanistan series was good and we want to continue in that track. But we are now up against better opponents and we need to play well."

When asked about his side's approach, Pollard said, "We sat and discussed how we want to play this format and we are confident of doing well. Players are wary of their rules and responsibilities and we need to execute our plans."

Welcome decision

The skipper heaped praise on Roston Chase and said the all-rounder lends balance to the side. "He is a great asset and is someone who bats in the middle-order and can bowl as well. Having him in the side allows us to field another specialist player. He has been very valuable for us," Pollard said.

Asked about Dwayne Bravo's decision to come out of retirement, Pollard said, "As a captain, I am happy to know that we have a player of Bravo's calibre available for selection."