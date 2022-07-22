India vs West Indies, 1st ODI live score: Dhawan, Gill off to quick start in PowerPlay

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain.

TOSS UPDATE: WEST INDIES HAS WON THE TOSS AND DECIDED TO BOWL FIRST

Pitch report: There is a 30% chance of rain, says DarrenGanga. The pitch looks even, flat, and hard. The wristspinners may get exaggerated turn. There is some moisture which can help bowlers early.

PLAYING 11 India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

FROM BCCI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder has Covid, Mayers is back from injury and will play today.

@BCCI v @windiescricket ; today the first of three ODIs at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad. A look at the weather over the battlefield…hummm #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/eggbPWhR2q — Daren Ganga (@DarenGanga) July 22, 2022

MATCH PREVIEW

India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning here on Friday.

Ben Stokes’ surprise announcement from ODIs has fuelled the growing debate on hectic international scheduling, especially bilateral cricket. The premier English all-rounder made it clear that playing all three formats regularly is not sustainable anymore.

Sandwiched between Tests and T20Is, ODI cricket has been jostling for space for a while now.

