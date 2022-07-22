Cricket

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI live score: Dhawan, Gill off to quick start in PowerPlay

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Score: Get live score updates, commentary and highlights from the first ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 22 July, 2022 19:13 IST
India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against the West Indies.

India will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against the West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain.

TOSS UPDATE: WEST INDIES HAS WON THE TOSS AND DECIDED TO BOWL FIRST

Pitch report: There is a 30% chance of rain, says DarrenGanga. The pitch looks even, flat, and hard. The wristspinners may get exaggerated turn. There is some moisture which can help bowlers early. 

PLAYING 11
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

FROM BCCI: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder has Covid, Mayers is back from injury and will play today.

MATCH PREVIEW

India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against West Indies, beginning here on Friday.

Ben Stokes’ surprise announcement from ODIs has fuelled the growing debate on hectic international scheduling, especially bilateral cricket. The premier English all-rounder made it clear that playing all three formats regularly is not sustainable anymore.

Sandwiched between Tests and T20Is, ODI cricket has been jostling for space for a while now.

WHERE TO WATCH IND VS WI LIVE
When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Friday, 22 July.
Where will India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?
The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.
Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 1st ODI in India?
The match will be available on FanCode.
Squads:
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

