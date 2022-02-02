COVID-19 scare in Indian team as players test positive

A few players of the Indian cricket team, including batters Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have returned positive for the coronavirus ahead of the West Indies series and currently gone into isolation.

The team had reached Ahmedabad on Monday and were tested upon arrival. Sportstar understands the BCCI medical team is currently monitoring the situation and the Board is expected to announce replacements shortly.

India is scheduled to play the first of three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 6. The three T20Is are scheduled to be held in Kolkata between February 16-20.

More to follow...