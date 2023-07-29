MagazineBuy Print

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live score: West Indies opt to bowl; Ishan and Gill open for India; Kohli, Rohit rested

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live blog of the second ODI between India and West Indies, happening at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Updated : Jul 29, 2023 19:02 IST

Team Sportstar
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) | Photo Credit: Ricardo Mazalan
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) | Photo Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Follow for all live updates from the second ODI between India and West Indies, happening at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

  • July 29, 2023 18:55
    Two changes for West Indies

    Rovman Powell and Drakes are out.

    Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty come in

  • July 29, 2023 18:47
    A new-look Indian side
  • July 29, 2023 18:45
    LINEUPS!

    West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

    India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

  • July 29, 2023 18:39
    TOSS

    Hardik Pandya captains the side today. He loses the toss and India will bat first.

    Sanju Samson and Axar Patel come in for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for today.

  • July 29, 2023 18:33
  • July 29, 2023 18:25
    When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live in India?

    The second ODI between India and West Indies will be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinema and FanCode at 7:00 PM IST. Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel will show the Live telecast.

  • July 29, 2023 18:12
  • July 29, 2023 18:03
    Predicted XIs

    India

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav/ Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar

    West Indies

    Brandon King, Kyle Mayers/ Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales/ Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie

  • July 29, 2023 17:56
    What happened in the first ODI?

    Fifty from Ishan Kishan (52, 46b 7x4, 1x6) and a clinical bowling performance powered India to a five-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI.

    India, enduring a middle-order collapse, reached the target of 115 runs in just the 23rd over to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

  • July 29, 2023 17:50
    PREVIEW

    The Indian team will be expected to return to its set batting order as it aims to put up a much-improved show with the willow and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series when it faces a below-par West Indies in the second ODI here on Saturday.

    Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid did face a minor hiccup while trying out the middle-order batters upfront on a track that became a raging turner during the second session but a meager target of 115 meant that things were smooth for the better part.

