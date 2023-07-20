MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar handed debut after Shardul Thakur injury

Right-hand fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was handed his international debut for India against West Indies after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an injury.

Published : Jul 20, 2023 19:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mukesh, who has made the Indian squad in all three formats, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. 
infoIcon

Mukesh, who has made the Indian squad in all three formats, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.  | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Right-hand fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was handed his international debut for India against West Indies, becoming the 308th player to represent the country in Test cricket, after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an injury.

LIVE BLOG - FOLLOW FOR ALL LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA vs WEST INDIES

Mukesh, who has made the Indian squad in all three formats, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.

“Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He’s not fit. Mukesh is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in domestic cricket,” said Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the games.

The Bengal pacer, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is known for his consistency and his ability to trouble batters with lateral movement.

Mukesh has taken 149 wickets in 39 First Class matches at an average of 21.55.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

