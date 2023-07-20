IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar handed debut after Shardul Thakur injury

Right-hand fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was handed his international debut for India against West Indies, becoming the 308th player to represent the country in Test cricket, after all-rounder Shardul Thakur was ruled out due to an injury.

Mukesh, who has made the Indian squad in all three formats, has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit.

“Shardul has pulled up a niggle. He’s not fit. Mukesh is going to make his debut. He has worked hard in domestic cricket,” said Indian captain Rohit Sharma before the games.

The Bengal pacer, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is known for his consistency and his ability to trouble batters with lateral movement.

Mukesh has taken 149 wickets in 39 First Class matches at an average of 21.55.

