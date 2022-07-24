Cricket

IND vs WI: Shai Hope scores 100 in 100th ODI, 10th batter to record feat

Shai Hope entered the rare list of batters to hit a century in their 100th ODI appearance during the second ODI against India on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
24 July, 2022 22:22 IST
Shai Hope is the fourth West Indian and 10th batter to score an ODI hundred in the 100th match.

Shai Hope is the fourth West Indian and 10th batter to score an ODI hundred in the 100th match.

West Indian batter Shai Hope scored his 13th hundred in his 100th ODI game during the second match against India in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Hope became the 10th batter and fourth West Indian to reach the mark in men’s ODIs. India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the last batter to have achieved the feat in 2018.

100 in 100th Men’s ODI
Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs Pakistan - 102*, 1988
Chris Cairns (NZ) vs India - 115, 1999
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) vs Sri Lanka - 129, 2002
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs Australia - 101, 2004
Chris Gayle (WI) vs England - 132*, 2004
Marcus Trescothick (ENG) vs Bangladesh - 100*, 2005
Ramnaresh Sarwan (WI) vs India - 115*, 2006
David Warner (AUS) vs India - 124, 2017
Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs South Africa - 109, 2018
Shai Hope (WI) vs India - 115, 2022

