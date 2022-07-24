West Indian batter Shai Hope scored his 13th hundred in his 100th ODI game during the second match against India in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Hope became the 10th batter and fourth West Indian to reach the mark in men’s ODIs. India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the last batter to have achieved the feat in 2018.

FOLLOW LIVE: INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND ODI