West Indian batter Shai Hope scored his 13th hundred in his 100th ODI game during the second match against India in Port of Spain on Sunday.
Hope became the 10th batter and fourth West Indian to reach the mark in men’s ODIs. India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the last batter to have achieved the feat in 2018.
FOLLOW LIVE: INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND ODI
100 in 100th Men’s ODI
Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs Pakistan - 102*, 1988
Chris Cairns (NZ) vs India - 115, 1999
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK) vs Sri Lanka - 129, 2002
Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs Australia - 101, 2004
Chris Gayle (WI) vs England - 132*, 2004
Marcus Trescothick (ENG) vs Bangladesh - 100*, 2005
Ramnaresh Sarwan (WI) vs India - 115*, 2006
David Warner (AUS) vs India - 124, 2017
Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs South Africa - 109, 2018
Shai Hope (WI) vs India - 115, 2022