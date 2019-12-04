Shivam Dube: ‘I’m not here to replace Hardik’

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube says he is not seeing the opportunity to play for India in the T20 series against West Indies as a chance to replace Hardik Pandya.

“I have a job to do for the country and will do that,” the 26-year-old Dube informed media after the Virat Kohli-led Indian team’s training session at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Wednesday.

India will take on West Indies in the first of the three-match T-20 internationals here on December 6.

Dube, who played three T-20 internationals against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded series and returned with his best bowling figures of 3/30 in one game, feels the shift from domestic to international cricket has been tough.

“It is really difficult playing for my country. As an all-rounder, it is a difficult job and more importantly for me to have the kind of preparations on fitness. For, you need to be good in all departments of the game,” Dube said. “I have done something on fitness, improving definitely and wish to move further,” he added.

On the likelihood of donning the role of a frontline bowler with India likely to go for a five-man attack, Dube says he is confident of his bowling coming good.

“Well, in T20, every bowler gets a bad and a good game. I am preparing myself for any given situation and more importantly being a proper bowler completing the full quota of four overs,” the all-rounder said.

On his cricketing skills, he said that he is improving and trying to improve with each game. “Trying to learn learn from lots of people, seen many international bowlers and trying to pick a few new things watching them also,” Dube said.

On the atmosphere in the dressing room and and how he is feeling, he thanked the Indian captain Virat Kohli, all the teammates and the support staff for making him feel confident, relaxed and happy.

Reflecting on the first match against West Indies here on Friday, Dube felt the Kieron Pollard-side is a very good T-20 side. “But we have prepared nicely and India being the best team in world cricket, it is going to win the series,” he said.

And, Dube signed off saying that he prepared himself for the series and going to show his game and help India win the matches.