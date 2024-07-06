ZIM vs IND, T20I Series: Samson, Jaiswal and Dube leave for Harare, expected to be available for selection from third match

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube left for Harare in the early hours of Saturday to join the Indian team for the T20I series.

All three of them were members of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup in the West Indies last week, and as the team was stuck in Barbados for four days due to Hurricane Beryl, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withdrew them for the first couple of T20Is against Zimbabwe.

However, according to sources in the Board, Samson, Jaiswal and Dube will be available for selection from the third game, scheduled to be held on July 10 at the Harare Sports Club.

After being stuck in Barbados, the Indian team reached Delhi on a chartered flight a couple of days ago, and upon landing in the national capital, the players had an interaction with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, before leaving for Mumbai to join a victory parade and a felicitation programme at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s captain Rohit Sharma with Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and others during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: PTI

The players were part of an open-top bus parade from Nariman Point to the iconic venue and things got heavily delayed due to rain and traffic. However, fans waited patiently to welcome the heroes. While most members of the unit dispersed for their respective homes after the event, Samson, Dube and Jaiswal had to stay back before boarding for Harare.