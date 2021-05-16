India women's team set to tour Australia in September

India's women's cricket team is set to travel to Australia in September. The tour was originally slated for January this year, but Cricket Australia postponed the series, and now it is learnt that there could be three T20Is and as many ODIs.

In an interview with Sportstar last week, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly had stated that the women's team will tour Down Under following its trip to England.

"Cricket Australia will release the fixtures shortly. We are in touch with them and working out on the final itinerary," a Board insider said.

Australia pacer Megan Schutt, too, dropped a hint that India will be visiting in September.

"We have got a tour against India in mid-September," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley.

"So, there's a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool... and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there, things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games."

With the England tour ending on July 15, some Indian cricketers will stay back to feature in The Hundred. In its apex council meeting in April, the Board had also approved the tour of Australia ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand next year.