World of cricket: India women to earn same match fee as men, Sixers excel in WBBL

Sixers in the ascendancy

Georgia Redmayne continues to lead the run charts midway through the 2022-23 Women’s Big Bash League, but her team – Brisbane Heat – has slipped to the third place with back-to-back defeats. Suzie Bates’ form with the bat has contributed to the prosperity of Sidney Sixers, which is now at the top of the points table with six wins out of eight (as on November 5). Bates has been consistent with the bat at the top of the order, compiling 230 runs in eight matches so far.

Spinners Sophie Ecclestone and Ashleigh Gardner have been two other standout performers for the Sixers, picking up 25 wickets between them.

The group stage will conclude on November 20, with the top four teams making it to the semifinals.

Malibongwe Maketa appointed SA head coach for Australia tour

Protea ‘A’ team coach Malibongwe Maketa has been appointed as South Africa’s head coach for the three-Test tour of Australia in December. Mark Boucher, stepped down as head coach after the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup.

South Africa is currently placed second in the World Test Championship table, with 72 points. Australia is perched at the top, with 84 points.

India women to get equal fee for international matches

In a landmark moment in Indian cricket, the BCCI decided to increase match fee for India women so that they’re equal to that of their male counterparts in international cricket. As a result, women’s cricketers will be paid ₹15 lakh for Tests, ₹6 lakh for ODIs, and ₹3 lakh for T20Is, per match.

The revision is a three-fold hike or more, depending on the format. The old match fee were ₹2.5 lakh (Tests), ₹1 lakh (ODIs), and ₹1 lakh (T20Is). Hailing the announcement, former India captain Mithali Raj wrote on Twitter, “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India (sic).” Other former players welcomed the verdict, too.