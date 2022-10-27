Cricket

India women cricketers to get equal pay as men, announces BCCI secretary Jay Shah

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 12:53 IST
File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

File image of BCCI secretary Jay Shah. | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday announced a ‘pay equity policy’ where India’s women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts.

As per the newly introduced system, the Indian women’s cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts.

Shah tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket.

“The women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support.”

Earlier this year, the BCCI announced that the women’s Indian Premier League, which will feature five teams, is set to begin in March next year.

“This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women’s cricket in India,” former India women team captain Mithali Raj wrote on Twitter. 

