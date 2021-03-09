Cricket Cricket India women vs South Africa women - 2nd ODI: Jhulan, Smriti steer India to series-levelling win Jhulan Goswami and Smriti Mandhana came up with fine performances as India women beat South Africa women by nine wickets in the second ODI to level the series. PTI Lucknow 09 March, 2021 15:18 IST Jhulan Goswami starred with the ball with a four-wicket haul against South Africa women. - BCCI PTI Lucknow 09 March, 2021 15:18 IST Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten half-century after Jhulan Goswami picked a four-wicket haul as India women thumped South Africa women by nine wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.Lara Goodall top-scored for South Africa women with a 77-ball 49, while skipper Sane Luus made 36.India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI Highlights Veteran pacer Jhulan (4/42) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with figures of 3 for 37.For India, it turned out to be an easy chase with Mandhana (80) and Punam Raut (62) raising an unbeaten 138-run stand for the second wicket.Brief Scores: South Africa women: 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37); India women: 160 for 1 in 28.4 overs (S Mandhana 80 not out, P Raut 62 not out; S Ismail 1/46). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.