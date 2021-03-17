South Africa seals ODI series 4-1, gives India plenty to think about ahead of World Cup

South Africa revealed the depth of its resources as it maintained its winning streak, beating India by five wickets in the fifth one-dayer, to wrap up the series 4-1 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on

Wednesday.



On a different pitch from the ones played in the first four, there was some support for the Indian spinners in the second innings after India had lost its fourth toss.

Left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad troubled the Proteas with three for 13 from 10 overs, but the visitors recovered from being down 27 for three to script a memorable victory. With the high scoring Lizelle Lee, the "player of the series" not playing the match, and South Africa struggling after losing early wickets, there was scope for an intense fight.



However, it was not to be. Mignon du Preez and "player of the match" Anne Bosch turned the tide in South Africa’s favour with half centuries and a 96-run partnership, before two smart catches by

skipper Mithali Raj revived the hopes of the Indian camp.



The aspirations of the home team were dashed as Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk saw South Africa through with brisk knocks, with 10 balls to spare.



Earlier, India was in deep trouble at 53 for three, before Mithali came up with another of her rescue acts, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 104 balls with eight fours and a straight driven six.

The Indian team suffered both in batting and bowling as Harmanpreet Kaur retired hurt after an uncharacteristically slow knock, when she scored 30 off 55 balls.Harmanpreet’s absence was acutely felt as India did not have a capable fifth bowler to capitalise on the favourable situation, while defending a modest total of 188.Quite remarkably, South Africa was able to find the players to bolster the team at every turn. It should augur well for the team in the three T20 matches to be played at the same venue, while India would aspireto start afresh.